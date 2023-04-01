Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.04 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

