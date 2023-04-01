Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

