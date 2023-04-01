Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.