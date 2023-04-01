Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

