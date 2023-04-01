Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
LSXMK stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
