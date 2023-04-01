Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $847,453.24 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $370,557.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41.

On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $190,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

