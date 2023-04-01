iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.53

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.25. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.93% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

