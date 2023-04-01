iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.72

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 60376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

