iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 2,505,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,520,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EWU opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.