iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.50

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 443492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

