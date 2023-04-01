iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.50

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 443492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.