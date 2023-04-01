Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.21

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.21 and last traded at $86.13, with a volume of 75268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.