JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

