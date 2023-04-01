JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

