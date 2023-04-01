Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

