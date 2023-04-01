Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.
Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
