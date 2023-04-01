KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

