KeyCorp Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $390.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average is $320.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

