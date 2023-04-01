Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

