Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.95

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 666542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

