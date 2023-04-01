Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.95

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 666542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.