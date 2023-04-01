Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Kubient Price Performance
KBNT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
