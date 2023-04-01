Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Kubient Price Performance

KBNT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kubient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.