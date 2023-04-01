Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $8.20. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,635 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIROY. HSBC downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Investec lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

