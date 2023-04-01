Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $229.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average of $232.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

