Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Leju Price Performance

Leju stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

