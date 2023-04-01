Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $197,700.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Liberty Global

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Further Reading

