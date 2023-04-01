Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

