Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Lifetime Brands Stock Performance
Shares of LCUT stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands
About Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.