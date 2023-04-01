Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

