LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
LPLA opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
