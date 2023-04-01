Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.

LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

