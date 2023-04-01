Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day moving average of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.