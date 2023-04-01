Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day moving average of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.