Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $440.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00.
LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
