Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $440.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.88. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

