LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

