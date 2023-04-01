Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
