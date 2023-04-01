Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

