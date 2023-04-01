Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $973.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $981.04. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $730.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.38.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

