Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 88.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

