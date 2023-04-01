Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.