Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $689,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Trupanion Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $1,552,627. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.