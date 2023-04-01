Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $710,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Jabil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

