Maxim Group Boosts LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Price Target to $7.00

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

