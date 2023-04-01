Maxim Group Boosts LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Price Target to $7.00

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About LuxUrban Hotels
