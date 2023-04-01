Maxim Group Cuts Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Price Target to $35.00

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 282.51% from the company’s previous close.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

