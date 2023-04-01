mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
mCloud Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MCLD stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.75.
Institutional Trading of mCloud Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
