MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $459.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

