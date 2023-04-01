MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.