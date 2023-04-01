MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Target were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.
About Target
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
