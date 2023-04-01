MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

