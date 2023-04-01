MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.54. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

