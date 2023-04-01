MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,160 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

