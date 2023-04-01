MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 32,109 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

