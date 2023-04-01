MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 53,693 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $42,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

