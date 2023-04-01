MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Humana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $485.46 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

