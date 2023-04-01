MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $254.29. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

