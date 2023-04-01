MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FMC opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.58. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.